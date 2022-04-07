Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $30.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.12. 23,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

