Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.46. 836,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,917,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

