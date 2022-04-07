Tiaa Fsb Has $12.11 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

KO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 196,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,789,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $273.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.