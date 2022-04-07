Tiaa Fsb Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,711. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

