Tiaa Fsb Purchases 5,764 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eaton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

