Tiaa Fsb Sells 235 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $341.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,135. The firm has a market cap of $216.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.66. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

