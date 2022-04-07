Tiaa Fsb Sells 505 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $352.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,893,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

