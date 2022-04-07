Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 52,529 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 146,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,899. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

