Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Increased to $8.40 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.90 to $8.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

TLRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tilray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

