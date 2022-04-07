Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 13.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.01. 3,804,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 54,713,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $10,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

