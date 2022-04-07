Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.74

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 487185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after acquiring an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

