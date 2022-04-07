TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Down 7.7%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 136,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,941,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

