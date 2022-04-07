Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $64.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

