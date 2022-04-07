Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

TIH traded up C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$118.59. 42,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.65. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$96.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.82. The stock has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

