Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.59

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.59 and traded as low as $19.89. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 22,906 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
