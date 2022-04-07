Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

TM opened at $176.52 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

