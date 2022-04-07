TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.30. TPI Composites shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 21,146 shares changing hands.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

