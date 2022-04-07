Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 over the last 90 days.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOAN stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $444.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.