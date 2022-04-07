TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Given New GBX 465 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.92) to GBX 465 ($6.10) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, April 1st.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.58. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.20).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

