TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$4.93. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 64,784 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86.

TransGlobe Energy ( TSE:TGL Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$117.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

