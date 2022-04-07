TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $40,275.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.72.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,451,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,430,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

