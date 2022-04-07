Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP traded down $46.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $656.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,492. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

