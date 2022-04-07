Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $729,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 15,420,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,234. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

