Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.47. 8,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

