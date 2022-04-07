Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $297,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.73. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,563. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

