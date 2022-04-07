Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.
SCHD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $78.97. 2,046,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47.
