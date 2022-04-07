Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911,774. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

