Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.54. The company has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

