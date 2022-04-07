Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,654 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 183,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

