Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.31 or 0.07356679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,321.96 or 1.00023314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

