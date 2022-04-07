Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 319,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,531. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.