Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 82,885 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRAQ)

Trine II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Trine II Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.