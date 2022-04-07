Tritax EuroBox’s (TTAXF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.32.
About Tritax EuroBox (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritax EuroBox (TTAXF)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.