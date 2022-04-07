Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Triton International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Triton International by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

