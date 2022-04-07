Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

