Truist Financial Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $29.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,845,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

