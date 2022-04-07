Truist Financial Lowers REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $115.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:REX traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $91.49. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $541.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

