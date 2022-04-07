Truist Financial Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

PVH stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

