TrustSwap Trading Down 9% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00104825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

