TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. TSS shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 7,570 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

