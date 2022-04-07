Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 87 by Analysts at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.
TUWOY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43.
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.