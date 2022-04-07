Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 87 by Analysts at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWOY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.