Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRQ opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

