Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.83

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 20518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

