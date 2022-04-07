Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 6.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 16,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,342,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Several research analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
