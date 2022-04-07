Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 6.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 16,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,342,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in Tuya by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,684 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

