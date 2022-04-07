Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $165.67

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $165.67, but opened at $154.68. Twilio shares last traded at $155.01, with a volume of 9,740 shares.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,577. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

