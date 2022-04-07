U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,299,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,987. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

