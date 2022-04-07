U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

