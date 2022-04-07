U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JETS. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000.

NYSEARCA JETS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 422,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078,220. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

