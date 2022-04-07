UBS Group Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.12.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.29. BioNTech has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

