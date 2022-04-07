UBS Group Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.12.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.29. BioNTech has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $464.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
