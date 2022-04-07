UBS Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €163.08 ($179.21).

EPA SU opened at €144.14 ($158.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

